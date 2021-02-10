Another Covid-19 patient dies in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: An elderly woman infected by the Covid-19 died on Tuesday while 72 more reported positive for the viral infection during the last one week in the district.

With the new casualty, the fatalities from the coronavirus reached 64 in the district. Briefing media, Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen, District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Dr Yaseen Khan said that 65-year old Fahmida Bibi, a resident of Essakhel in Badrashi, was infected by the fatal virus and had been under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera, for the last several days.

However, the patient expired despite hectic efforts by the doctors to save her life.

The officials said that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing with passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the viral infection.

They said that 72 more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 2,247.

They said that active cases of coronavirus were now 184 in which several patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at their own homes.

Similarly, the officials added that 1,999 patients had recovered from the fatal infection in the district so far.

They said that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of SOPs and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus.

They appealed the people to follow SOPs while attending the wedding and other gatherings or visiting bazaars.