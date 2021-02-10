close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 10, 2021

Evenepoel back in training after horror crash and aiming for Giro

Sports

AFP
February 10, 2021

BRUSSELS: Remco Evenepoel, who was seriously injured in August at the Tour of Lombardy, said he wants to return to competition at the Giro d’Italia in May, the Belgian newspaper La Dernier Heure-Les Sports reported on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Deceuninck-Quick Step rider, who has been dubbed the heir to cycling legend Eddy Merckx, fractured his pelvis after hitting a bridge wall and plunging 10 metres (30 feet) into a ravine during the Italian race.

Latest News

More From Sports