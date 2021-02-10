Evenepoel back in training after horror crash and aiming for Giro

BRUSSELS: Remco Evenepoel, who was seriously injured in August at the Tour of Lombardy, said he wants to return to competition at the Giro d’Italia in May, the Belgian newspaper La Dernier Heure-Les Sports reported on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Deceuninck-Quick Step rider, who has been dubbed the heir to cycling legend Eddy Merckx, fractured his pelvis after hitting a bridge wall and plunging 10 metres (30 feet) into a ravine during the Italian race.