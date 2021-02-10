Mr Lahore contest on 14th

LAHORE: The annual Mr and Junior Mr Lahore competitions will be held on February 14.

Mujahid Ali, President Lahore Bodybuilding Association, and M Mounas Ch, General Secretary LBBA, informed ‘The News’ that the competitions will also be held for Mr and Junior Mr Lahore Division, Mr Fitness Physics and Master Mr Lahore categories at Green Leaf Castle, Banquet Hall, Younannabad Metro Station, Main Ferozepur Road.

He further said that the age limit for junior players is 23 years.

The weigh in of the bodybuilders will be held on February 12 from 3pm to 8pm at Vision Fitness, PIA Road, Johar Town.

The public and final show will be held on February 14 at 10am.

Mian Liaquat Ali, CEO Sports One International, has announced cash prize of Rs50,000 for Mr Lahore and Rs25,000 each for Junior and Master Mr Lahore. He further said that strict SOPs will be followed for protection from COVID-19.