Aibak Polo Cup starts

LAHORE: Two matches were played on the opening day of the Aibak Cup Polo here at the Lahore Polo Club main ground on Tuesday.

The first match of the day proved to be a thrilling encounter, where Remounts beat Colony Polo Team with a narrow margin of 7-6 1/2. Ignacio Negri emerged as hero of the day from team Remounts with a contribution of six goals while Vieri Antinori struck one goal.

From Colony Polo Team, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Francisco Bensadon and Jamie Le Hardy hammered a hat-trick each.

The second encounter of the day saw Master Paints Black outpacing Diamond Paints by 10-7 1/2. Matias Vial Parez was the star of the day from Master Paints Black as he smashed five goals while Mariano Raigal converted a hat-trick and Ahmed Ali Tiwana a brace.

From Diamond Paints, who had two and a half goal handicap advantage, Ramiro Zaveletta and Saqib Khan Khakwani banged in a brace while Abdul Rehman Monnoo scored one goal.