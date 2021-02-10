Banks charging new levy

KARACHI: Banks have started charging customers up to Rs2.5 for using the automated teller machine (ATM) service for checking their account balance and transaction details, customers said on Tuesday.

“Some banks are charging Rs2.5 on each transaction (withdrawal and balance inquiry) with the receipt,” a customer said.

Customers can receive account balance and mini statements usually containing the last 10 transactions of the bank account.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said it has not directed banks to do so. However, banks are authorised to levy charges on their services as long as they do not flout regulatory instructions, it said.