Industries to get uninterrupted electricity

LAHORE: The government has directed power distribution companies to make sure uninterrupted supply to the industrial units that have been disallowed to use gas for electricity generation, it was learnt on Tuesday.

The ministry of energy, in a letter, asked the power distribution companies (Discos) to ensure that they meet electricity demand due to discontinuation of gas supply to the captive power plants of non-export industry from February 1. Export industry can use gas for power production till 15 March.

“CEOs of the Discos will ensure the continuity of supply to the captive power consumers during the period of closure of gas supply. If required, the Discos shall ensure timely arrangements to supply the requisite power to the captive power consumers and also to those requiring enhancement in the sanctioned load by revising the sanctioned load and infrastructure immediately under rules,” the ministry said in the letter.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) is in the process of removing connections while conducting surveys of industrial units as per directions issued by ministry of energy. It was learnt that the gas utility also removed connections were meant for running boiler but instead were being used for power generation.

Discos will proactively coordinate with National Power Control Center (NPCC) to arrange for the demand/enhanced demand, according to the letter. “Discos and National Power Control Center (NPCC) shall chalk out the contingency plan in this regard in case of sudden increase in demand of the respective Discos, besides ensuring smooth supply of electricity.” Furthermore, the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority will conduct third-party audit of all such captive power plants (export/non-export) claiming to have co-generation facility within three months.

Industrial units, if needed, will be required to immediately apply for enhancement of load and the “respective Disco shall be required to provide such enhancement expeditiously. Until such enhancement, they shall be provided gas, provided they shall first fully utilise their existing sanctioned load and once the load enhancement is done, the gas connection will be disconnected”.

“Before disconnecting gas supply to these industrial units, the relevant Disco shall confirm in writing its technical ability to serve the sanctioned power load. Captive power plants not connected with power grid (export/ non-export industry) shall submit their applications to respective Disco for grid connectivity by 31.03.2021,” said the ministry. “Discos shall expeditiously process the applications in any case before 01.12.2021. Until the electricity connection is operative, the gas companies will not disconnect gas supplies to such units which have applied for a connection by the due date.”

The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority will conduct a third-party audit of all such captive power units claiming to have co-generation facility within three months in order to avoid rent seeking capacity against continued gas supply to such units. “If the audit confirms cogeneration facility, gas supply will continue but otherwise it will be disconnected. Power Division shall finalize the detailed and transparent mechanism for third party audit.”