PAS holds Effie Pakistan Awards

KARACHI: Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) held the first jury round of its Effie Pakistan Award programme for the marketing and advertising industry, a statement said.

The event was about ‘awarding ideas that work’ and celebrating the success of the industry.

Effie Pakistan is part of a global award programme which includes 52 national programmes, four regional and one global award programme. It aims to lead, inspire and champion the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness and is a symbol of achievement that is widely respected worldwide.

This year’s competition was launched in September 2020 and was open to all companies and advertising agencies that ran marketing campaigns between Jul1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.

Effie Pakistan Project Head Afsheen Rizavi said, “With a total count of 358 submission, the participation from companies and ad-agencies was beyond our expectations and to ensure that we fairly evaluate them our round one jury panel constituted of more than 90-members that comprised of some of the brightest and experienced individuals - experts, specialists and practitioners in the field of marketing, advertising, academia, creative, media and research with a proven track record.”

Effie Pakistan Executive Director, PAS and Country Lead Qamar Abbas said, “Effie Pakistan is more than an award programme, it is an industry forum, the objective of which is education so together we can strive for excellence in marketing communications and make our practice of communication and its practitioners shine on international platforms.” The second round of the jury is scheduled to take place in February 2021 followed by a grand jury in March, with the award show on April 10, 2021, where all the gold, silver and bronze winners would be announced, the statement added.