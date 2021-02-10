FBR warns IR officials

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has warned officials of Inland Revenue of disciplinary proceedings in case of manual notice issuance to taxpayers.

According to an official communication sent to IR offices on Tuesday, it had been observed that the officers were issuing manual notices and assessment orders.

The FBR said the issuance of manual notices had created problems for the taxpayers and they preferred to file appeals and the same had adversely affected the efficiency of the tax offices.

Such practices tantamount to a clear departure from the FBR’s previous instructions under which it had directed to issue notices electronically.

The FBR issued fresh instructions directing the tax offices that all statutory notices available in IRIS should be issued electronically without any exception, manual issuance of notices was not allowed.

Other than IRIS, the notices would also be issued electronically, the FBR said. The FBR asked all commissioners to conduct a periodic inspection to ensure that the notices / orders were issued electronically.

“Any divergence from the instructions shall be viewed as inefficiency and shall entail disciplinary proceedings,” the FBR added.