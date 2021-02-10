The return of cricket

Pakistan has beaten South Africa in the Test series. While we are quick to criticise our team when they fail to perform, we must congratulate them on this great victory. This victory, however, should not make us believe that all is well. Our players have to do a lot to remove the apparent flaws in their batting. Our team’s fielding also needs a lot of improvement. The lack of international cricket at home has had a negative impact on our team which had to play home series at international venues.

The return of international cricket to Pakistan is a great development. The tour of a top team like South Africa sends a message to the international community that Pakistan is a safe place to host sporting events. We are constantly trying to create a safe and welcoming environment for international sporting events.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad