In March 2020, Pakistan went into a complete lockdown. These Covid-19-related restrictions resulted in a significant increase in domestic violence cases. Between March and May 2020 alone, Pakistan registered 3,217 cases of domestic violence. Several reports suggest that there had been a 25 percent increase in domestic violence cases in eastern Punjab during the same period. In most cases, even children were not protected against domestic violence.

Many mental health experts are of the opinion that critical financial problems resulting from unemployment are the main reason for people’s aggressive behaviour, especially during the lockdown. The authorities need to pay serious attention to this important issue and take immediate steps to turn our country into a safe place for women – especially for those women who are facing unemployment and other critical financial issues.

Laiba Kaleem

Lahore