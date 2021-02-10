The incident at the Islamabad High Court on Monday morning has revealed the extent to which lawyers across the country, despite being officials of law, now believe they can violate all rules and cross all margins. A mob of 250-300 lawyers barged into the Islamabad High Court, entered the room where Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing a case and then straight into his chambers. The lawyers were protesting the demolition of their chambers built all around the court area; the CDA has demolished them as illegal constructions. This is a matter that has been pending for years, with the lawyers’ chambers located now so close and in such a congested fashion to the Islamabad High Court building that it is not possible to pass while a children’s playground is also being gradually taken over by lawyers.

The way the lawyers have reacted to the demolition of their illegally built chambers is an act of defiance and disrespect for law. And this is not the first case we have come across of highhandedness by lawyers. At the end of 2019, the Punjab medical complex was invaded by lawyers who had fallen into a rift with doctors working there. Valuable equipment was damaged, patients forced out of the building, doctors beaten up, and a great deal of harm inflicted. It is important to note that this is harmful not only to individuals alone, but also to the profession as a whole and to the state of law and order in our country.

Even if the lawyers had some reservations about the CDA’s anti-encroachment drive, they could have given voice to their anger in a peaceful protest. Rather, they preferred to barge into the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and instigated riots outside the chief justice’s chamber. The six demands that they presented they could have shared without wreaking havoc on the IHC building. It was an extremely unpleasant sight to behold the advocates of law breaking windows and chanting indecent slogans against one of the most well-respected judges in Pakistan. While a new space for the chambers of lawyers is being set up in Islamabad, the lack of such a definite site is no excuse to invade the high court and create such disruption. It simply demonstrates the extent to which law and order has broken down completely in our country and how this action is being abetted by officers of the law themselves. Such incidents do little to build respect for the law in a country where it has already been badly undermined. We expect the legal community to be guardians of the law. It should be setting an example for the rest of the country rather than shaming itself by breaking the law.