Consistency played vital role in triumph: Babar

RAWALAPINDI: As Pakistan became the fifth-ranked ICC Test team following 2-0 series win over South Africa — their highest in four years time — captain Babar Azam attributed the team’s surge to the consistency they have shown with the selected bunch of players.

In a post-match media talk Monday, he said the improvement in ranking was possible because our think-tank supported the players. “It boosted their morale and helped them achieve the success in the shape of a clean sweep,” Babar who becomes the fifth Pakistan Test captain to achieve debut Test series win, said. The other captains being Fazal Mohammad, Mushtaq Mohammad, Javed Miandad and Salim Malik.

Babar said the series turned out to be a really competitive one. “Mohammad Rizwan stood up for Pakistan. We were looking to have a lead of around three hundred to have a go at South Africa but because of Rizwan’s innings we managed a big target for the tourists to chase. Nauman and Yasir Shah added some important runs with Rizwan down the order. Hasan Ali then put the icing on the cake. All have put in their share to earn Pakistan a creditable win at the end. I am thankful to the South Africa team for showing guts and playing competitive cricket.”

The Test captain added that win at the Pindi Stadium was a hard-fought one. “Though there was a time in the match where South Africa fought well and tried to get an upper hand, we knew well that it was a matter of a couple of wickets to bounce back in the match. In the first Test, we won rather easily but here it was a hard-fought win. Playing old ball was a bit easier here but once we took the new ball things changed dramatically for us.”

Babar said even there were some weaknesses in the victory. “Opening problems are there but we would continue to the formation. What the openers need is support from the bench and we are ready to provide that. We tried to make things simple and would continue to do so. What these newcomers need is confidence.”

Babar said his next target was to perform abroad. “Admitted that we have not performed to the best of our abilities abroad. But now I think the time has come and we are ready to show our performance in away series. We are lacking in some departments. We are trying to plug the gap and make the best use of our abilities in all departments.”

The captain admitted consulting all the seniors including Rizwan and Azhar Ali. “I went out on the final day not to consult head coach Misbahul Haq. What you need in Test cricket is to be consistent. We had our plans and that carried us to win.”

He also praised lower-order and bowling all-rounders. “They definitely come to the party. Faheem and tail-enders contributed so well with the bat. We were lacking in that respect. Faheem’s role has been exceptional.”

Pakistan won toss

Pakistan 1st innings 272 all out (Babar Azam 77, Faheem Ashraf 78*; A. Nortje 5-56)

South Africa 1st innings 201 all out (T. Bavuma 44; Hasan Ali 5-56)

Pakistan 2nd innings 298 all out (Mohammad Rizwan 115*; G. Linde 5-64)

South Africa 2nd innings (overnight 127-1)

A. Markram c Butt b Hasan 108

D. Elgar c Rizwan b Shaheen 17

R. van der Dussen b Hasan 48

F. du Plessis lbw b Hasan 5

T. Bavuma c Rizwan b Shaheen 61

*Q. de Kock c Butt b Hasan 0

W. Mulder b Yasir 20

G. Linde c Ashraf b Hasan 4

K. Maharaj c Butt b Shaheen 0

K. Rabada b Shaheen 0

A. Nortje not out 2

Extras (lb2, nb7) 9

Total (all out, 91.4 overs) 274

Fall: 1-33 (Elgar), 2-127 (Dussen), 3-135 (du Plessis), 4-241 (Markram), 5-241 (de Kock), 6-253 (Bavuma), 7-258 (Linde), 8-268 (Maharaj), 9-268 (Rabada)

Bowling: Shaheen 21-6-51-4 (nb4), Hasan 16-2-60-5 (nb3), Nauman Ali 20-6-63-0, Yasir 23.4-5-56-1, Ashraf 10-2-37-0, Alam 1-0-5-0

Result: Pakistan won by 95 runs

Man of the Match: Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK). TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)