Content creators' training agreement

ISLAMABAD: RINSTRA, Pakistan’s first short-form digital media platform, has signed partnership with WALEE, Pakistan’s first AI-driven, largest and fastest influencer marketing and social commerce platform, to engage and train 400,000 new content creators and generate a creative economy of PKR4.8 billion.

The partnership will provide entrepreneurship opportunities, training and content-generation competitions to upskill creators across Pakistan’s digital media ecosystem. Walee, powered by Techlets Pvt. Ltd. is Pakistan's fastest growing influencer marketing and social commerce platform with more than 50,000 users across 250 cities.