close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
February 9, 2021

President seeks Ulema’s role in promoting population welfare

National

A
APP
February 9, 2021

PESHAWAR: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said the collaboration of health and population welfare departments was vital for promoting family planning and maternal health as the growing population was likely to adversely affect the economy, environment, health, education and quality of the people's lives.

The president made these remarks during a briefing on the population welfare steps being taken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at the Governor House. President Alvi underscored the need for proactive involvement of Ulema and religious leaders for promoting population welfare and healthy family norms. The president was briefed about the steps being taken for the population welfare/control and maternal health in the province.

Latest News

More From Pakistan