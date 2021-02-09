President seeks Ulema’s role in promoting population welfare

PESHAWAR: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said the collaboration of health and population welfare departments was vital for promoting family planning and maternal health as the growing population was likely to adversely affect the economy, environment, health, education and quality of the people's lives.

The president made these remarks during a briefing on the population welfare steps being taken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at the Governor House. President Alvi underscored the need for proactive involvement of Ulema and religious leaders for promoting population welfare and healthy family norms. The president was briefed about the steps being taken for the population welfare/control and maternal health in the province.