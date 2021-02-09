Bike lifters arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Local police busted a gang of motorcycle lifters and arrested its two members on
Monday.The superintendent of police city, Imran Khan, told reporters that two gangsters Inayat and Abdul Rahim have been arrested and nine motorbikes recovered from them.Police said they were investigating to find other members and facilitators of the gang.