close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
February 9, 2021

Bike lifters arrested

National

BR
Bureau report
February 9, 2021

PESHAWAR: Local police busted a gang of motorcycle lifters and arrested its two members on

Monday.The superintendent of police city, Imran Khan, told reporters that two gangsters Inayat and Abdul Rahim have been arrested and nine motorbikes recovered from them.Police said they were investigating to find other members and facilitators of the gang.

Latest News

More From Pakistan