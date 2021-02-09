President for extending benefits of modern technology to persons with disabilities

PESHAWAR: President Dr Arif Alvi here Monday emphasized the need for adopting all possible measures to extend benefits of the modern day technology to support persons with disabilities and those affected by the rising incidence of non-communicable diseases and aging factors.

Addressing an interactive session with persons having disabilities held in coordination with World Health Organization (WHO) here at Governor House, the president said the assistive technology was drawing commitment at global, regional and members state level, which was a sign that the world was changing for the betterment and there was a hope for those in need of assistive products.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan and The president said Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Rights of Persons with Disability 2020 was envisaged as an instrument for inclusive development and was a benchmark to ensure an easy access for persons with disabilities on equal basis with others.