Police ordered to act against grave desecrators

MANSEHRA: The district administration has banned the digging out of graves and tombs by the treasure hunters in search of antiquities across the Mansehra.

“It has been brought into my notice that some unscrupulous elements in search of antiquities dig out graves and tombs and other such places at night, which requires immediate measures to stop this unlawful act,” said an order issued by the deputy commissioner, Qasim Ali Khan, here on Monday.

The order said a complete ban was being put in place immediately on the digging out of the graves and tombs within the district’s jurisdiction except for the burial and exhumations of bodies by the order of the competent court of law.

“Any person or group which violates this order might be taken to justice under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code and this order would be displayed at the prominent places and boards of the offices of tehsil municipal administrations and all the police stations across the district,” the order said. The deputy commissioner, when approached by this correspondent, said he had written to the district police officer to take action against the illegal excavations of the graves by the unscrupulous elements across the district. The deputy commissioner said that two incidents of old graves digging had taken place recently in the Baffa and Pulrah areas but police stations of both areas were unaware and couldn’t initiate the legal action against the accused.

“I have asked the district police officers to lodge cases against the elements under Section 297 of the PPC and bring such cases into his notice,” said the official.