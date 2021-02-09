12-year-old girl shot dead during dacoity

JHANG: A 12-year-old girl was shot dead during a dacoity at Amir Town on Sargodha Road on Monday. Reportedly, two dacoits forced their entry into the house of Munir, a retired government official, and started collecting valuables. In the meantime, Munir and his family members offered resistance. To it, the dacoits opened fire. As a result, Fatima Rani was killed on the spot.