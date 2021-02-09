Chakki owners fleecing people in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: Taking advantage of shortage of flour, Chakki owners allegedly are selling the flour at higher rates in Muzaffargarh.

Reportedly, flour is available at mini flour mill at Rs 2,800 per 40 kilogram in the area. Talking to reporters, residents of Karam Dad Qureshi, identified as Zafar Hussain, Nadeem Khan, Molazim Khan, Malik Wahid Buksh, Mehar Rafiq and others said flour was also not available at Utility Stores for some days and they were forced to buy it from grinding mills. They said district administration had fixed five points in the area and the points are not meeting the demands of the local population.

They urged the district administration to take notice of the exorbitant rates of wheat flour by Chakki owners. When contacted, an official of Utility Stores Corporation said shortage of wheat flour was caused due to supply of wheat and it was in the notice of USC high ups.