Body recovered

DASKA: A body was recovered by city police on Monday. The police was informed about the presence of a body floating in BRB canal and the police shifted the body to the Civil Hospital. ADDITIONAL CHARGE: DSP Pasrur was given additional charge of Daska circle. DSP Ramazan took a leave for one month and Mazhar Gondal has been given additional charge of Daska circle.