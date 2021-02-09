close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
A
APP
February 9, 2021

Three workers killed, one hurt in Kalat firing

National

A
APP
February 9, 2021

QUETTA: At least three workers were killed and one other got injured in a firing incident at Mangucher area of Kalat district on Monday. According to Levies sources, the victims were working at rig- boring to dig a new tube-well of water when unknown armed persons opened fire at them. As a result, three of them died on the spot and one other, namely Ali Raza, sustained injuries. Levies forces on information reached on the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital, where the deceased were identified as Shah Nawaz, Qasim Ali and Tuda alias Suneel Kumar, residents of Raheem Yar Khan area. Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

