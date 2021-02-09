Notices to FG, Ogra

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices to the Federal Government, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and other respondents on a petition challenging the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Judicial Activism Panel’s Chairman, Advocate Azhar Siddique, filed the petition pleading that the government’s decision to increase the prices of petrol and other products was unjustified and against the law.

The lawyer argued that the prices of the petroleum products were already high and the recent increase was not been made in synchronization with the prices prevailed in the international market. He pointed out that the government had been recovering petroleum levy more than 10 per cent on the products which it could not do under the law.

He said the government had now started price evaluation twice a month and increasing the prices of the petroleum products for the last many months. The lawyer argued that the growing inflation had already made the lives of the people miserable as they lost their affordability to have essential items and food products. He asked the court to set aside the impugned notification of the recent hike in the petroleum process, and also the imposition of levy more than ten per cent being illegal.