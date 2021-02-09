close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
CM seeks report from CCPO on child’s murder

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of an 11-year-old child in Hanjarwal and sought a report from the CCPO. The chief minister has directed for arresting the perpetrators of the crime soon. He has also extended sympathies to the heirs, adding that justice will be provided to them.

