Shahbaz money laundering scam

Court allows time for rejoinder, adjourns hearing until 24th

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday adjourned hearing on a petition filed by Nusrat Shahbaz, wife of opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, against the proceedings to declare her absconder in the money-laundering and illegal assets reference, allowing her counsel to file a rejoinder to a reply filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The two-judge bench comprising Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural was told that the NAB had submitted its reply to the petition by Nusrat questioning the maintainability of it and urging the court to dismiss the same.

The counsel of Nusrat sought time from the bench to file a rejoinder after going through the Bureau’s reply. The bench allowed time to the counsel and adjourned hearing till Feb 24. The court had already suspended the impugned proceedings against the petitioner. Ms Nusrat contended that she had filed an application for exemption from personal appearance, supported with verified medical documents, in the trial proceedings but the trial court dismissed the same contrary to the facts. However, the NAB opposed the petition saying non-bailable arrest warrants and proceedings to declare the petitioner absconder had been initiated after she had failed to appear before the trial court.