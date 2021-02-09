Case registered

LAHORE: A case has been registered against the firing on the house of former Inspector Abid Boxer in Faisal Town police station. The case has been registered against at least 17 suspects. Inspector Rashid Amin Butt, Abdullah Mir, Afzal Kanwar and Asad Bukhari have been nominated in the case. The FIR stated that Muhammad Siddique Butt conducted reconnaissance of the house. Ali Munir, Hamza Mir and Faizan along with 10 other suspects managed the attack on the house.