close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 9, 2021

Case registered

National

 
February 9, 2021

LAHORE: A case has been registered against the firing on the house of former Inspector Abid Boxer in Faisal Town police station. The case has been registered against at least 17 suspects. Inspector Rashid Amin Butt, Abdullah Mir, Afzal Kanwar and Asad Bukhari have been nominated in the case. The FIR stated that Muhammad Siddique Butt conducted reconnaissance of the house. Ali Munir, Hamza Mir and Faizan along with 10 other suspects managed the attack on the house.

Latest News

More From Pakistan