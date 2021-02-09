Covid-19 claims 59 lives, infects 1,037 more across country

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 31,983 with 1,037 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,260 people recovered from the disease during 24 hours.Fifty-nine corona patients died in 24 hours, 55 of them were under treatment in hospitals and four in their respective quarantines and homes on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by the Punjab. As many as 44 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 30 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 28 percent, Peshawar 27 percent and Lahore 35 percent.

The maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Peshawar 42 percent, Multan 32 percent, Karachi 24 percent and Rawalpindi 24 percent.

Around 265 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 32,149 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 9,136 in Sindh, 11,809 in Punjab, 5,859 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,283 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 546 in Balochistan, 331 in GB, and 185 in AJK.

Around 511,502 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 555,511 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,219, Balochistan 18,869, GB 4,916, ICT 41,994, KP 68,531, Punjab 160,935 and Sindh 251,047. About 12,026 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 4,119 perished in Sindh among 32 of them died on Sunday. 31 of them died in hospital and one died out of the hospital. 4,900 in Punjab had died with 20 deaths in past 24 hours. 17 of them died in the hospital and three out of the hospital on Sunday.

1,957 in KP where five of them died in hospital on Sunday, 480 in ICT among two of then perished in the hospital on Sunday, 196 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 272 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.