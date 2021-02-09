Bodies of two children recovered

SUKKUR: The bodies of two missing children have been recovered from a pool of sewerage water in Larkana.

Reports said two children, identified as Syed Ghulam Abbas Shah and Mushtaq Jalbani, were mysteriously misssing for the past two days, while the parents had been searching for them at their relatives and other places. Later, the bodies were seen by the local residents floating on the surface of a pool of sewerage water. The residents immediately informed the police and brought the bodies out of the water. The parents of victims fear that it was not a case of drowning but the unfortunate children might have been murdered. Meanwhile, the assistant commissioner, Larkana, said the post mortem report would determine the cause.