close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2021

Chitralis urged to benefit from free healthcare

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2021

CHITRAL: A local activist of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Youth Wing, Lower Chitral chapter, on Monday said that launching Sehat Sahulat Plus Card programme was a step towards establishing Pakistan a welfare state.Speaking at a press conference at Chitral Press Club, Haji Shafiqur Rahman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had included Chitral in the first phase of Sehat Sahulat Plus Card programme. Thye wanted to set an example of their interest to serve people in the district in a true sense.

Latest News

More From Pakistan