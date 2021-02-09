Fluoroscopy suite inaugurated at KTH

PESHAWAR: A Fluoroscopy Suite was inaugurated at the Cardiology Department of the Medical and Teaching Institute Khyber Teaching Hospital on Monday.

KMC Dean Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb and Hospital Director Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim inaugurated the facility, said a press release. The suite will be beneficial for the patients of cardiology who visit MTI KTH as now they will be not referred to HMC for fluoroscopy procedures.

The art machine procedures like Temporary pacemaker, permanent pacemaker and peripheral angiography will become easy for the patients.

Fluoroscopy is used to help the healthcare provider see the flow of blood through the coronary arteries to check for arterial blockages. Fluoroscopy is used to treat people with heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias).