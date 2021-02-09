Filling stations shut in Lower Dir to protest taxes

TIMERGARA: More than 200 filling stations in Lower Dir district remained closed on Monday on the call of Petrol Pumps Association for an indefinite period against the imposition of new taxes on filling stations and other businesses.

The decision was made during a multiple parties’ conference (MPC) held at Timergara rest house here. Students of private schools, government officials and commuters faced hardships due to non-availability of transport service.

The conference rejected the imposition of withholding tax on government contractors and extension of the Customs Act to filling stations and other businesses in Malakand division. Talking to reporters here at Timergara, president All Government Contractors Association Engr Ikramullah, president Anjuman-i-Tajiran Timergara Haji Anwaruddin, president Petrol Pumps Association Mian Ali Jan and others said Malakand division was a tax-free zone and exempted from all kinds of taxes till 2023.

They threatened to block the whole of Malakand division by shutting the main entrance at Chakdara if the government did not stop sending tax forms to the business community in Lower Dir district.