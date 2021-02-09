close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2021

First oath commissioner for Khyber notified

National

Our Correspondent
February 9, 2021

JAMRUD: The Peshawar High Court has appointed the first oath commissioner for the Khyber tribal district to facilitate the residents.Through a notification, the PHC notified lawyer Said Jamal Afridi as oath commissioner for the Khyber district as part of reforms in the judiciary after the merger of erstwhile Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The locals hailed the PHC decision and hoped it would facilitate the residents at the local level and stop the way of making forged stamp papers and other fake documents as well.

