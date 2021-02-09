KP CTD running without boss for long

PESHAWAR: A number of senior police officers were transferred and posted on Monday but still no official was posted to head the most sensitive wing of police, ie Counter-Terrorism Department of the province.

The office of the deputy inspector general of the CTD has been vacant for the last several months after the former chief was transferred to FIA. Acting charge of the office was given to two officers recently but they too were transferred.

Besides, there has been no SP CTD for Peshawar for the last couple of months after the suspension of the former officer.There were a number of posts on social media in which it was criticised that some civilians have been sitting at the CTD office and attending even official meetings.

According to a notification issued on Monday, a senior cop Javed Iqbal Wazir was finally posted as senior superintendent of police of the CTD.Another senior officer, Ashfaq Anwar, was posted DIG coordination, Sohail Khalid posted as district police officer Kohat, Abdul Rashid appointed as DPO Buner, Imran Khan posted DPO Lakki Marwat while Asif Bahader was posted DPO Mansehra.