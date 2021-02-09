Only JI can bring about real change: Sirajul Haq

MINGORA: Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Haq said on Monday that his party would continue its solo flight and would not become part of alliance of “self-interest seekers”.

Talking to media after Khatm-e-Bukhari Sharif at Sangota here, he said that the political parties of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz had ruled over the country turn by turn but failed to deliver.

He claimed that the JI was only party, which could bring about real change in Pakistan. If voted to power, he said, the JI would introduce the interest-free economy and a powerful and across the board accountability drive. He said that his party has a plan for unique system of governance that was why the Western countries and the US were against the JI.

The West has created hurdles in the way of religious parties so that they could not reach the corridors of power, he added. The incumbent government, he added, had proved worse than the previous governments of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party and military dictators.

“It has destroyed the economy and damaged every institution in half of its tenure,” he believed. The JI, Sirajul Haq said, was the only party, which was acting as a real opposition and raising voice in the interest of the country and common man. He said all the political parties’ narratives were limited to the respective parties and their leaders.