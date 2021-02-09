CM Usman Buzdar slams past rulers for ignoring remote areasâ€™ uplift

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that ongoing development projects will be completed soon in Sakhi Sarwar and regretted that the past rulers paid no attention to remote areas' development. According to a handout issued here Monday, he told a meeting in Sakhi Sarwar that credit for providing funds for development of underdeveloped and far-flung areas must be given to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He said that water would be made available in abundance for agriculture purposes and human use after the construction of a network of small and intermediate dams. Similarly, hand pumps will also be provided for water supply in remote areas of Pachad, he said.

The chief minister said the government would change the peopleâ€™s destiny. "I am the advocate of the rights of the most backward and far-flung areas and the development process has been extended to once backward regions," he added. It was for the first time that the development process had been extended to such remote areas, the CM said. This composite development process would not stop here, but would be accelerated to ensure composite development, he promised. He regretted that the past rulers preferred their likes and dislikes, instead of fulfilling the genuine needs of people. He noted with regrets that resources were intentionally kept limited to some specific cities.

He said that blunders were committed in the past while the PTI-led government had put an end to the tradition of using resources according to personal desires. A number of areas were deprived of resources and remained poverty-stricken in the past due to impeded development spanning over many years, he added. The development projects would usher in an era of real change at the grassroots level as the time had come to put an end to deprivations of the remote areas, he stressed.

The chief minister promised that good days would come soon as the process of changing rules had been completed for the recruitment of locals. He said the locals would be given preference for recruitment in health, education, police and other departments.

While discussing the development vision, the CM added that educational and health institutions of backward areas were being upgraded. The government was committed to extending free treatment facility to every citizen of the province by December, he added. The government was the custodian of resources and equitable utilisation of funds had been ensured to secure composite development. The most backward areas have been given funds, for the first time, he added.