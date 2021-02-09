Chinese army donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pak Armed Forces

RAWALPINDI: People’s Liberation Army (PLA), People’s Republic of China, has donated COVID-19 vaccine for Pakistan Armed Forces. Pakistan military is the first foreign military to receive vaccine assistance/donation from the PLA, says an ISPR press release on Monday. However, keeping with the Pakistan Armed Forces’ traditional spirit of ‘ nation comes first, always and every time’ it has been decided to contribute complete vaccine donation, by the PLA to Pakistan military, in the national vaccine drive to be administered to front line healthcare workers across Pakistan, who are real heroes fighting against pandemic and saving precious lives. Pakistan’s Armed Forces extended their deepest gratitude to PLA and People’s Republic of China for this magnanimous donation during testing times. APP adds: Meanwhile, Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday hailed the decision by military leadership to hand over the COVID-19 vaccines gifted by China to the government for the health workers. In a tweet the minister said: “Great decision by the military leadership to hand over the consignment of vaccines sent by the people’s Liberation Army of China as donation to Pakistani military, consistent with govt decision of first priority to health care workers” he added.