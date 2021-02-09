JUI-F moves SC against elections ordinance

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Monday challenged the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 in the Supreme Court. Kamran Murtaza and Jahangir Jadoon filed the petition. The JUI-F has taken plea in the petition that sovereignty and powers of the parliament and SC had been trampled through the ordinance. It said the presidential reference was filed at the ehest of a political party. “The political party at whose behest the ordinance has been promulgated is facing defeat in the Senate polls. The government trampled the Constitution by promulgating the ordinance. The government tried to exercise the constitutional powers of Election Commission by issuing the ordinance. Promulgating the ordinance in the case under hearing is tantamount to degrade the parliament, the constitution and the law,” the petition said. The petition prayed the court to declare the ordinance unjust and unconstitutional.