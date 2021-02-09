Three parties oppose fair Senate polls: Gill

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Monday alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) were opposed to transparent Senate elections. In a tweet, the SAPM said, “Horse-trading in elections does not occur at the individual level. The Senate election is the money making season for three families.” The reaction came after JUI-F challenged the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 in the Supreme Court.