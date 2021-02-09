Vote buying, selling can’t serve masses: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday called on all political parties and parliamentarians to stand up for transparency in the election process. “This will strengthen democracy and enhance the prestige of parliament. The buying and selling of votes and horse trading cannot serve the Constitution and democracy,” he asserted in a tweet. The minister contended that by investing money, those who become members of the Upper House, put the protection of personal interest before the people. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s mission, he pointed out, was to eradicate corruption from the country and ensure transparency and he would not back down in his struggle to achieve that goal.