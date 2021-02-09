Six soldiers killed in Afghanistan

KABUL: At least six security force members were killed and six others were wounded in two separate Taliban attacks in Badghis province on Sunday night, a local official said. The first clash took place in Aab Kamari district after a group of the Taliban attacked a security outpost in which five security force members were killed and three others were wounded, said Mohammad Nasir Nazari, a member of the provincial council.

The second clash occurred at an outpost of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) special forces in Qala-e-Naw, capital of the province, when Taliban attacked, killing one NDS force member and wounding three others, Nazari said. The local and security officials of Badghis have not yet commented on the attacks.