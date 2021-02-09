Three workers killed, one hurt in Kalat firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: At least three workers were killed and one other got injured in a firing incident in the Mangucher area of Kalat district on Monday.
According to Levies sources, the victims were working at rig- boring to dig a new tubewell of water when unknown armed persons opened fire at them. As a result, three of them died on the spot and one other, namely Ali Raza, sustained injuries.
Levies forces on information reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital, where the deceased were identified as Shah Nawaz, Qasim Ali and Tuda alias Suneel Kumar, residents of Raheem Yar Khan area. The Levies registered a case and started investigation.