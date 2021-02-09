Firdous Ashiq Awan bashes opposition for ‘attempt to make institutions controversial’

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that after clarification of the situation by the DG ISPR, the PDM should shut its mouth, adding that calling names to parliament and implicate the army in political issues is no politics but sheer foolishness.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Dr Firdous said that any attempt to make the institutions controversial is sheer enmity with the nation. She regretted that the Pakistan Army is defeating the nefarious intentions of the enemy on the borders day and night while the PDM has opened a front against the armed forces.

“We will thwart every conspiracy against the armed forces of Pakistan,” she stressed. She emphasised that the whole nation is firmly standing behind the armed forces while the opposition is confronting the armed forces at the most critical moment of our history, it is against all the norms of patriotism to target the armed forces.