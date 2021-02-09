close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
February 9, 2021

Wales’ Loren Dykes retires

Sports

LONDON: Wales’ second most capped player Loren Dykes has retired from professional football.Dykes, 33, made her Wales debut in 2007 and won 105 caps, second only to Jess Fishlock.The former Bristol City Women’s right-back announced her retirement from club football last July but had continued to make herself available for the national team.Dykes said: “I have decided that now is the right time to announce my official retirement from football.”

