Italy lose centre Zanon for England trip

ROME: Centre Marco Zanon has been released from Italy’s squad after suffering an injury in the Six Nations opener against France, the Italian rugby federation (FIR) announced on Monday.

Treviso’s Zanon came off early in the second half of the 50-10 loss in Rome.He “suffered a muscular injury to his right leg,” FIR said in their medical bulletin, and “has returned to his club and will continue his rehabilitation programme in Treviso.”

FIR said Johan Meyer, who started at flanker, Maxime Mbanda, who replaced Meyer after 50 minutes, and prop Cherif Traore, who missed Saturday’s game injured, will continue their treatment at the national team training camp.It said it hoped the trio would be fit to face champions England at Twickenham on Saturday.