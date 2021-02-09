Police probe racist abuse of Bristol Rovers’ Mark Little

LONDON: Police are investigating a racist message sent to Bristol Rovers full-back Mark Little on social media on Sunday.

Little has become the latest footballer to be targeted online, with the 32-year-old highlighting on Twitter a racist response to a photo he posted on Instagram from an account that has since been deleted.

Rovers were quick to show their support for Little and reported the incident to Avon and Somerset Police.Inspector Rob Millican said in a statement posted on the force’s Twitter account: “We are carrying out a full investigation into a racist social media post sent to a Bristol Rovers footballer on Sunday (February 7).

“Our football liaison officer has made contact with the club and is arranging to speak to the player (on Monday) to take a statement.“As part of this investigation, we’ll be contacting the social media company to try and obtain the details of the account holder and the incident will be referred to the UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) and Kick It Out.

“There’s no place for any form of racist abuse. It’s abhorrent, unacceptable and will never be tolerated.”The former England Under-19 defender moved to Rovers from Bolton in June 2019 on a free transfer and has made four appearances for the Pirates this season.The club said in a statement on Twitter on Sunday: “There is no place in sport or society for racism. Racism and discrimination will not be tolerated at Bristol Rovers.”