Post-apocalyptic films to watch at home

AD ASTRA Brad

Pitt blasts into space and delivers an out-of-this-world lead performance as an astronaut with deep-rooted daddy issues in director James Gray’s sci-fi thriller. Ad Astra begins with a series of devastating electrical storms, named The Surge, that results in more than 43,000 deaths on Earth.

Gray’s film hard-wires the visceral thrills of Gravity and the existential angst of 2001: A Space Odyssey in a near-future setting that slingshots from our stricken planet to Neptune via the dark side of the moon.

Brad Pitt’s classically handsome features ripple with emotion in close-up and he excels at conveying turmoil beneath his gung-ho trailblazer’s placid surface with an expertly timed twitch or downwards glance.

It’s a meaty, complex role and the Oklahoma-born actor is mesmerising in every scene before his internal monologue interrupts the chilling silence in space, where no-one is supposed to be able to hear you primal scream.

Director Gray quickens pulses with bravura action sequences including a lunar buggy chase and a memorable encounter with carnivorous gravity-defying baboons.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR

War demands sacrifices: civility, morality, compassion, responsibility and, ultimately, torn flesh and innocent blood. There are many heart-breaking sacrifices in Avengers: Infinity War, a blockbuster battle royale choreographed at dizzying speed by directors Joe and Anthony Russo to unite characters from across the sprawling and sinewy Marvel Comics franchises.

The head-on collision of The Avengers with protagonists from Black Panther, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Guardians Of The Galaxy, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Thor delivers an eye-popping spectacle.

A small army of special effects wizards bring to life hulking supervillain Thanos (Josh Brolin), who continues his quest to claim the six Infinity Stones, which will allow him to exterminate half of all living organisms in the universe with a snap of his digitally rendered fingers.

Scriptwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely bolt together the outlandish action sequences with comical interludes peppered with snarky humour, pop culture references and an obligatory Stan Lee cameo to the thunderous beat of composer Alan Silvestri’s score.

CONTAGION

Steven Soderbergh’s stylish thriller, which imagines the panic when a deadly new virus threatens to become a pandemic, sends a fresh trickle of sweat down the spine. Scott Z Burns’ smart script zigzags from Hong Kong to London, Tokyo, Minnesota and beyond, examining the reaction of governments, scientists and the public, unearthing personal dramas in the midst of devastating global catastrophe.

Only once does the film resort to what might be considered cheap disaster movie tactics, watching nervously as two surgeons peel back the scalp of the first victim to examine her brain for signs of the infection.

Otherwise, Soderbergh shows cool restraint, killing off major cast with little fanfare. Matt Damon delivers a terrific performance as a family man unable to stop his loved ones dying in his arms, who will do literally anything to protect his daughter from the same fate. Tension is palpable from the opening frames and Cliff Martinez’s insistent electronic score jangles nerves.

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Fasten your seat belts and hold on white-knuckle tight as writer-director George Miller invites you to an orgy of high-octane auto mayhem that makes the Fast & Furious look like a sedate Sunday afternoon drive.

Mad Max: Fury Road, the fourth instalment of the post-apocalyptic franchise, delivers a blitzkrieg of propulsive pursuits featuring almost 150 hand-built death machines of every conceivable shape and size.

These thrillingly choreographed sequences of carmageddon build to a jaw-dropping finale, replete with roof-mouthed metronome-like poles that allow road warriors to swoop down and snatch their prey from adjacent vehicles.

If the original Mad Max released in 1979 was soaked in testosterone, Fury Road adds a heady whiff of oestrogen by introducing a badass tribe of warrior women called the Vuvalini.

Tom Hardy perfects an array of grunts and growls but he’s a dull boy next to Charlize Theron’s gutsy alpha female. She goes toe-to-toe and trades blow for bone-crunching blow with the grizzled anti-hero, channelling her character’s sense of loss into fiery vengeance.

A QUIET PLACE

Silence is golden — and imperative for survival — in John Krasinski’s nerve-shredding horror thriller about a family battling against sightless otherworldly creatures, which hunt by sound.

A single sneeze or cough could be fatal, and the lean, propulsive script co-written by Bryan Woods, Scott Beck and Krasinski takes sadistic delight in our discomfort until we’re ready to scream on the characters’ behalf.

In the opening hour, A Quiet Place is a masterclass in old-fashioned scares and suspense including a horrific scene with a nail protruding from a wooden basement staircase, which begs to be glimpsed through trembling fingers. The gasp-inducing pay-off is telegraphed and Krasinski confidently tightens the screw with slickly engineered set pieces. In the absence of dialogue, the film relies on beautifully calibrated gestures to convey emotion.

The script’s logic frays in places but it’s impossible not to be held in a vice-like grip by the family’s white-knuckle ordeal. Don’t speak, don’t breathe, and pray. Silently.—PA