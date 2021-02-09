close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
February 9, 2021

PM seeks Ulema’s support to develop Pakistan on Riasat-e-Madinah model

Top Story

A
APP
February 9, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed on Monday the need for united efforts by all segments of the society, including Ulema and Mashaikh to transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state in line with the principles of Riasat-e-Madinah.

“Turning Pakistan into Riasat-e-Madina is not like an on-off switch. It requires change of mindset… a revolution in thinking and united efforts. Imran Khan cannot do it alone,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a conference of Ulema and Mashaikh here. He said Pakistan is the only country in the world which is created in the name of Islam. Ulema and Mashaikh also played an important in that respect and stood by the Father of Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during the struggle for getting a separate homeland for Muslims of the Sub-continent, he added.

Latest News

More From Top Story