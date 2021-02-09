PM seeks Ulema’s support to develop Pakistan on Riasat-e-Madinah model

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed on Monday the need for united efforts by all segments of the society, including Ulema and Mashaikh to transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state in line with the principles of Riasat-e-Madinah.

“Turning Pakistan into Riasat-e-Madina is not like an on-off switch. It requires change of mindset… a revolution in thinking and united efforts. Imran Khan cannot do it alone,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a conference of Ulema and Mashaikh here. He said Pakistan is the only country in the world which is created in the name of Islam. Ulema and Mashaikh also played an important in that respect and stood by the Father of Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during the struggle for getting a separate homeland for Muslims of the Sub-continent, he added.