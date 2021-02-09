Lawyers protest demolition of chambers

ISLAMABAD: Lawyers in Islamabad forcibly shut down district courts as well as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday as they went berserk over bulldozing of their chambers built on footpaths and parking areas by the capital administration.

The protesting lawyers also barred the entry of litigants into the IHC premises, besides bringing traffic on the adjacent Service Road to a halt. The situation became so tense that Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat had to reach the IHC premises to monitor the situation.

The lawyers also shouted slogans against IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah restricting the latter to his chamber. Strangely, there was no presence of Special Security Police personnel at the time when the lawyers entered the Chief Justice’s Block. However, the personnel arrived at the scene quite late resulting in the exit of female staff from the block due to insecurity. The protesting lawyers refused to talk to the administration until their chambers were rebuilt. However, the anti-encroachment operation was underway in and around district and sessions court on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The authorities razed to the ground a number of structures built illegally at the court premises late on Sunday night. The lawyers also threatened to block the Srinagar Highway in case their demands were not met.