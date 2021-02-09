Pakistan’s Covid death toll exceeds 12,000

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus claimed 59 lives during the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally of fatalities to 12,026 on Monday, while 1,037 people tested positive for Covid-19 mounting the number of positive cases to 555,511.

Among the 59 deaths, 55 were under treatment in hospitals and four at their respective quarantines or homes on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Forty-four patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas i.e. Multan, 30 per cent; Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 28 per cent; Peshawar, 27 per cent; and Lahore, 35 per cent.

The maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) occupancy in Peshawar was 42 per cent; Multan, 32 per cent; Karachi, 24 per cent; and Rawalpindi, 24 per cent.

Around 265 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan. So far 251,047 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh; 160,935 in Punjab; 68,531 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP); 41,994 in ICT; 18,869 in Balochistan; 9,219 in AJK; and 4,916 in GB.

About 4,900 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab; 4,119 in Sindh; 1,957 in KP; 480 in ICT; 272 in AJK; 196 in Balochistan; and 102 in GB. tests and 32,149 in the last 24 hours. About 511,502 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, including 1,260 in last 24 hours, whereas 1,828 patients were in critical condition.