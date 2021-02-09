Illegal immigrants to be given vaccines without status checks

LONDON: Illegal immigrants will be given coronavirus vaccines without checks on their immigration status, the Home Office has confirmed.

The government is working to reach people who are not registered with a GP to ensure they are offered the jab amid the drive to vaccinate the UK population. It means that the Home Office will take no action if someone in the UK illegally registers with a GP to be inoculated.

A government spokesman said: “Coronavirus vaccines will be offered to everyone living in the UK free of charge, regardless of immigration status.

“Those registered with a GP are being contacted at the earliest opportunity and we are working closely with partners and external organisations to contact those who are not registered with a GP to ensure they are also offered the vaccine.”

Bella Sankey, director of charity Detention Action, said: “It is essential for all our health that everyone is able to access vaccines easily and without fear of punishment.

“But this will only work if the Home Office immediately legislates to end all data sharing with doctors, hospitals and healthcare providers. Without this guarantee, mistrust will prevent vaccine uptake, which will harm us all.”

More than 12 million people in the UK have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine – with the Government aiming to offer jabs to all those in the top four priority groups by the middle of the month.

It has also promised to vaccinate all those aged 50 and over, as well as younger adults in an at-risk group, by May.