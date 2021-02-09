Dr Arshad elected anti-quackery body chairman

LAHORE:Dr Capt (retd) Arshad Humayun has been elected as Chairman Anti-Quackery Committee of the executive committee of Lahore chapter of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA).

The decision was taken in the first executive committee meeting of PMA Lahore session 2021-2022 held the other day, and a notification was also issued in this regard. According to Dr Shahid Malik, General Secretary, PMA, Lahore chapter, Dr Arshad Humayun has been unanimously nominated as Chairman of Anti Quackery Committee and entrusted with the responsibility to nominate of Deputy Chairman and Members of the Committee. Dr Arshad Humayun was further requested to share a detailed plan and activities in the next executive committee meeting along with submission of same details with office of PMA, Lahore.